Final Fantasy Tactics Characters Coming to War of the Visions

While Final Fantasy VII Remake is currently burning up consoles, Square Enix recently debuted another game that is clearly inspired by another of its classics, Final Fantasy Tactics. That would be Final Fantasy War of the Visions, which brings the tried and true tactics style gameplay to mobile, and thanks to a brand new event, it will also bring in some fan favorites from Tactics as well. Square Enix announced a new collaboration between War of the Visions Final Fantasy Brave Exvius and Final Fantasy Tactics, which will bring in iconic Tactics characters Ramza, Gaffagarion, and Orlandeau to the game as playable characters, but that's not all, and you can find all the details below.

The event starts today and runs through May 12th, and during that time players can participate in limited-time events and quests to get cool bonuses. Those include summoning Ramza and Orlandeau as fully playable characters, but you can also grab a new vision card featuring Ramza titled Scion of House Beoulve.

You can also get Gaffgarion by logging in every day for the event, and if you're looking for a cool weapon you can complete a special event quest to get the recipe to craft Ramza's sword Nagnarok. Also, there are various versions of these characters, including an Ultra Rare Ramza, which is available in the special shop.

(Photo: Square Enix)

All the details of the event can be found below.

Limited-Time Collaboration Characters – Fan-favorite heroes Ramza and Orlandeau are available to summon for a limited-time, now through May 12. Additionally, players can add one new Vision Card “Scion of House Beoulve” featuring Ramza, which offers powerful buffs and other benefits, to their collection during the campaign.

(Photo: Square Enix)

Login Bonus – Players can receive special daily rewards during the campaign simply by logging in, including Gaffgarion, Visiore, a valuable in-game currency and character enhancement materials.

FINAL FANTASY TACTICS Collaboration Daily Free Summon – All players can perform a free 10x Summon daily from today until May 1. Each summon guarantees a Unit or Vision Card of MR rarity or better, with UR Units Ramza and Orlandeau being two possible rare units players can receive.

(Photo: Square Enix)

Special Event Quests – Players can earn event medals by completing various quests, which can be exchanged for character enhancement materials for Ramza, Orlandeau, and Gaffgarion. By completing the challenging Ex-Quest, players can obtain the crafting recipe for Ramza’s sword Nagnarok.

FINAL FANTASY TACTICS Collaboration Shop – Valuable enhancement materials, crafting items and more will be available for a limited time. Additionally, players can purchase a special pack that includes the UR Unit Ramza and more.

War of the Visions Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is available now on iOS and Android.

