Final Fantasy Trading Card Game Reveals Crystal Dominion

The popular Final Fantasy Trading Card Game will be getting several new sets later this year, and now Square Enix just revealed a brand new set hitting towards the end of the year, and it will be bringing a brand new mechanic to the game. The new set is titled Crystal Dominion, and it will be hitting stores on November 26th. In addition to the new cards and the Final Fantasy XV theme, the game introduces a new way to pay for cards in your deck. Typically you pay for cards to hit the battlefield with Crystal Points, but now certain character abilities and summons will need to be paid for by using Crystals.

Crystals are a separate cost, and you will need to use abilities and more to gain Crystals, and to keep track of them you will use dice or counters. The Booster set also comes with two kinds of premium version Crystal cards for you to use during battle.

(Photo: Square Enix)

There will also be a change to how the series titles its sets. Starting with Crystal Dominion, new sets will no longer have Opus in the name and will feature only the subtle. Square Enix says this is to keep new players from feeling intimidated because of the growing Opus number, which is a welcome move.

There will be Legacy cards in Crystal Dominion as well, and some of the more popular cards from past sets will be featured here as full art cards. The new set includes Ace [9-003L], Yiazmat [9-057L], and Ashe [10-106L].

You can find more details on the set below.

Card Count:

Normal: 130 cards

Premium: 166 cards (of these, 24 are full art cards)

Specs:

1 pack includes 12 cards

1 box includes 36 packs

1 pack includes 1 premium card

Original Art:

Ryoma Ito: FINAL FANTASY XII REVENANT WINGS

Akira Oguro: FINAL FANTASY IV

Yukihiro Kajimoto: FINAL FANTASY IV

Kumiko Koike: FINAL FANTASY XI

Gen Kobayashi: FINAL FANTASY II/FINAL FANTASY EXPLORERS

Toshitaka Matsuda: FINAL FANTASY XI/FINAL FANTASY XIII/DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY

KINSHA creations co., ltd.: FINAL FANTASY VI

Final Fantasy Crystal Dominion hits stores on November 26th, and you can see check out more coverage on the game right here.