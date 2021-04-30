Final Fantasy Trading Card Game's Opus XIII: Crystal Radiance Booster Set Available Now

✖

It's time to upgrade your Final Fantasy Trading Card Game arsenal, as today is the official release of the newest set from Square Enix's hit TCG, Opus XIII: Crystal Radiance. The new Booster Set is now available in North America and brings in new Multi-Element Forwards that introduce even more lethal abilities into combat. The set also features the introduction of cards from Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII, the final game in the Lightning trilogy, and so it's fitting that the fan-favorite hero takes the spotlight in the box's artwork.

The set also features three new legacy cards, including Vivi [3-017L], Fina [8-060L], and Fusoya [9-094L]. In addition to those you will also get original illustrations and brand new artwork from some of the franchise's most famed artists, including:

(Photo: Square Enix)

Gen Kobayashi (FINAL FANTASY EXPLORERS / DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY (Ramza))

Yasuhisa Izumisawa (FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES: MY LIFE AS A KING)

Ryoma Ito (FINAL FANTASY TACTICS ADVANCE)

Akira Oguro (FINAL FANTASY IV / DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY (Lightning))

Toshitaka Matsuda (FINAL FANTASY III)

Miki Yamashita (DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY (Onion Knight))

Square Enix recently announced a change to the tournament format, which Final Fantasy TCG producer Kageyama Taro went into detail about in a recent blog post.

"Today I would like to announce that we are introducing a new tournament format called 'L6 composition'. The current FFTCG deck composition rules offer the standard, L3 composition and single title composition formats. L3 was supposed to have been introduced with much fanfare last year, but as I am sure you know, the ongoing global situation means that it has been impossible to properly hold major tournaments and local shop based events since then," Taro wrote. "This essentially means that an L3 meta featuring the three season lineups of Opus VIII to X, IX to XI and X to XIII that was supposed to take place last year never really existed. It goes without saying that the continuing availability of the standard format means that nobody actually lost out on the opportunity to use their cards, but at the very least it led to players being unable to use the cards from the latest sets while they still felt new and fresh."

"Because of this situation with the latest Opus sets, we have decided to take emergency measures and establish an extended 'L6' format, in which the latest 6 sets can be used," Taro said. "Of course, the L3 format has still barely been used at this point, so we are certainly not abandoning it, but are simply introducing L6 as another option to stand alongside standard and L3. We plan to first use this format at several large-scale tournaments in Japan, starting with a number of events that lead up to the Masters 2021 in June. Furthermore, to coincide with the roll out of L6 composition, we will be restricting 12-110L Neo Exdeath to prohibited card status. Sorry for any inconvenience that this might cause."

You can find the official description for Opus XIII: Crystal Radiance below.

"The power of crystals gains further momentum with new elemental combinations!

Multi-Element Forwards, which possess multiple elements and first appeared in Opus XII: Crystal Awakening, appear once again. There are a plentitude of cards featuring elemental combinations that differ from those of the Multi-Element cards from last time, expanding on the breadth of strategic possibility for deck construction and the game itself. Players are sure to make new discoveries through their matches in this new landscape.

This time, LIGHTNING RETURNS: FINAL FANTASY XIII, which is the concluding chapter of the FINAL FANTASY XIII series, joins for the first time."

