The Final Fantasy VII and FFVII Remake 2-LP Vinyl Just Got Cheaper

Last month, Square Enix and Sony Music Masterworks launched a gorgeous, limited edition 2-LP picture disc vinyl set that includes music from Final Fantasy VII along with fan-selected tracks from the upcoming Final Fantasy VII Remake. The picture disc also shows the evolution of Cloud from the original Final Fantasy VII to his look in Remake.

At launch the set was priced at $79.98, but today the price dropped to $69.99 with a release date set for January 31, 2020 – the 23rd anniversary of the release of the original Final Fantasy VII. You can reserve a copy right here while it lasts (note: if you already pre-ordered don’t worry – you’ll automatically get the lower price and any additional discounts that occur between now and the release date). Additional details about the set haven’t been made available, but being a limited edition it won’t last forever. Lock one down while you can.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for Final Fantasy VII Remake for the PlayStation 4, pre-orders for the standard edition are available right here. The FF7 Remake Deluxe Edition is available to pre-order here. Both are slated to arrive on March 3, 2020 and include the Chocobo Chick Summon Materia DLC as a pre-order bonus. The Deluxe Edition includes the game, an artbook, a mini soundtrack, a Sephiroth Steelbook case, and Summon Materia DLC.

For more news, media, and information on the remake of role-playing game classic, be sure to take a quick gander at all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. The story synopsis is available below:

“In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, Avalanche. Avalanche was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra’s elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor. Can Cloud and AVALANCHE protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.