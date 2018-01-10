Final Fantasy VII Remake Development Still Moving Right Along

It’s been a while since we’ve heard something – well, anything – about Square Enix’s forthcoming remake of Final Fantasy VII, but this year should hopefully bring a new update in terms of what players should expect from the game. And, thanks to Famitsu, we have a small glimpse of what could be lying ahead for the game.

The game’s producer, Yoshinori Kitase, recently spoke out about the project, explaining that the development is moving right along. He was asked what his goal is for 2018, and he noted that he’s looking to work on “comfort,” hoping to take it a little easy on development if possible. That’s a bit cryptic, but it sounds like the team is taking its time in making sure that the game lives up to its incredibly high standards. (We are talking about Final Fantasy VII, after all.)

Final Fantasy‘s brand manager Shinji Hashimoto also chimed in, noting that he’s really looking forward to this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo, with the goal being to push excitement for each of Square Enix’s forthcoming games to new heights, as well as keeping fans happy. He didn’t mention the Final Fantasy VII Remake specifically, but it is a game that’s currently in development, so it’s not being left out.

That’s really about it. No new updates on release, no new gameplay info, or anything like that. More than likely, Square Enix will be saving that down the road for a potentially big reveal. After all, Kingdom Hearts III got a nice new trailer during E3 last year, so it could very well repeat the feat, this time for Final Fantasy VII Remake (and for Kingdom Hearts again, because fans really want that game as well). No doubt the publisher will be harboring a few surprises in time for the big show in June – and that might include a little Tomb Raider as well.

But that’s looking at the bigger picture. Final Fantasy VII Remake continues to move forward, and although a release date hasn’t been given yet, at least we know it’s still coming, and the team is taking its time on it.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is slated to release for PlayStation 4.