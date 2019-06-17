Final Fantasy VII Remake Is Also Coming to PS5

On March 3, 2020, the first part of Final Fantasy VII Remake will release on PlayStation 4. It will be roughly 20 percent of the original and take place entirely in Midgar. And it looks like it will be ported to the PlayStation 5 when that releases, presumably, holiday 2020, or at least it’s subsequent parts will be. And this should come as no surprise given that only the first part is releasing next March. The other parts — which Square Enix hasn’t talked about yet — will release well beyond 2020, which will be PS5 not PS4 territory. That doesn’t mean the follow-ups won’t release on PS4, just that they will also be on PS5.

“I believe that our teams have made it so that the game will support both the next generation and the current generation of consoles,” said Square Enix president and CEO, Yosuke Matsuda, while speaking to Game Informer. “I believe it is being developed so that it is going to be playable on both, so I’m not really concerned about that and I believe that the fans are also going to be able to enjoy it on both, including the next-generation of consoles.”

It’s currently unclear whether Square Enix plans on releasing the first part on PS5 or just the follow-ups. It’s possible the first part will simply be released on PS4 and be playable via backwards compatibility.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is in development for PS4 and seemingly PS5 as well. For more news, media, and information on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of it by clicking right here.

In the most recent and related news, Square Enix has confirmed that each part of Final Fantasy VII Remake will be comparable in size to a standalone Final Fantasy game. In other words, big. Meanwhile, the remake has a completely brand-new cast of voice actors, including for Cloud Strife.

“Final Fantasy VII Remake is a reimagining of the iconic original game that re-defined the RPG genre, diving deeper into the world and its characters than ever before. The first game in this project will be set in the eclectic city of Midgar and presents a fully standalone gaming experience that provides a great starting point to the series.

“Along with unforgettable characters and a powerful story, Final Fantasy VII Remake features a hybrid battle system that merges real-time action with strategic, command-based combat.”