Final Fantasy VII Remake Reportedly Releasing Early 2020

It doesn’t look like Final Fantasy VII Remake will release for the PlayStation 4 this year, but that doesn’t mean the long-awaited remake isn’t drawing closer. According to a new report, the remake of the classic role-playing game will release in the first half of 2020. The report comes way of Kotaku’s Jason Schreier, who has a reputation for not only having scoops, but accurate ones. In other words, his claims are usually very reliable. When asked by a fellow Twitter user about a handful of games and their release dates, the Kotaku reporter made the claim that Final Fantasy VII Remake will release in a very busy first half of 2020.

Based on what I’ve heard, yes to all of those. 2020 gonna be wild — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) May 31, 2019

Now, for what it’s worth, I’ve heard the game will release in 2020 myself, but nothing more specific than that. Schreier seems to claim here that the upcoming remake will not only release next year, but in the first half, which is to say before the end of June. And this is actually quite plausible. You have to remember that the game has been in some form of development since 2014 and in full development since 2015, when it was announced. Granted, it’s had its fair share of development troubles, but it’s been cooking over at Square Enix for awhile now.

Of course, it’s worth pointing out that last month Square Enix confirmed Final Fantasy VII Remake is still episodic, so this will only be the first part of the game. At the moment, it’s unclear how many episodes there will be. It’s also worth pointing out that all of this information about a release date should be taken with a grain of salt, like an unofficial information. That said, and as mentioned above, Schreier is normally a very reliable source.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is in development for the PS4 and currently doesn’t have an official release date or release window. At the moment of publishing, no additional platforms have been announced.

