Final Fantasy VII Remake May Be Releasing Sooner Than You Think

Last week, during the second ever PlayStation-focused State of Play livestream, Sony Interactive Entertainment and Square Enix surprised fans with a new Final Fantasy VII Remake trailer that featured familiar faces, gameplay footage, and some cinematics of the upcoming PlayStation 4 game. To accompany the new trailer, Square Enix confirmed the game will be at E3 2019 and re-confirmed that it will release in multiple parts. Speaking of release, the one thing we haven’t heard is a release date or even a release window. This could change next month at E3, but most fans are doubtful the first part will release anytime soon.

That said, maybe they shouldn’t be. Today during its earnings call, Square Enix revealed that it has multiple titles releasing this fiscal year, which runs from April 2019 to March 2020. Now, some of these titles are probably mobile releases. And we already know Babylon’s Fall, Battalion 1944, and Romancing SaGa 3 are poised to release sometime this year. But is this all that Square Enix has for this fiscal year? Seems unlikely. Looking at Square Enix’s projections for the fiscal year, it looks like it will be releasing something of significance, and none of those three games really fit that bill.

As you may remember, a rumor surfaced awhile ago that claimed the first part of the Final Fantasy VII Remake would release in 2020. And given that we got a trailer last week and are about to get even more next month seems to suggest Square Enix might be gearing up to release it sooner than anticipated. Of course, this all speculation, but it seems plausible.

As you may know, Square Enix has other titles in development that haven’t been dated yet, such as The Avengers Project, a “AAA shooter” from the developers of Bulletstorm, Project Prelude Rune, and a new game from Deck Nine. But unless Babylon’s Fall is Square Enix’s marquee game this fiscal year, it seems that either The Avengers Project or Final Fantasy VII Remake will release before the end of March 2020.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is in development for PS4, and at the moment, only the PS4. There’s been no word of any additional platforms. For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated remake, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here.

