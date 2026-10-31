Final Fantasy XIV: Evercold Gets New Delayed Release Date

Final Fantasy XIV: Evercold is going to take a little longer to arrive than originally planned, with Square Enix pushing the MMORPG’s next major expansion out of its January 2027 release window. During the latest Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival in Tokyo, the publisher confirmed that Evercold will now launch on February 23, 2027, giving players a new date to mark on their calendars before their next adventure begins.

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The delay is relatively short, but it does mean a wait for an few extra weeks before diving into the expansion. According to the announcement, early access is scheduled to begin on February 19, four days ahead of the full launch. Pre-orders, meanwhile, will open on November 4, giving those eager an opportunity to secure their copy well before the expansion arrives.

Final Fantasy XIV: Evercold Is Bringing Plenty of New Content in 2027

Although the delayed release date is one of the core announcements, Square Enix used the Tokyo Fan Festival, alongside an official press release, to show off considerably more of what Evercold has in store, giving hungry FF14 go’ers plenty to chew on while they wait. The publisher debuted a new full-length trailer alongside several additional looks at the expansion’s locations, dungeons, and upcoming content. That includes the reveal of Zephyr, the second new job joining the expansion, which specializes in physical ranged damage and combo attacks alongside an avian companion.

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There’s plenty more for players to look forward to beyond the new job, too. Evercold is set to introduce a slew of new areas, gameplay content like raids, and a higher level cap to grind up to, continuing the familiar expansion-sized content rollout that has kept Final Fantasy XIV going for years. Square Enix also confirmed that the game has surpassed 35 million registered accounts worldwide, a considerable milestone for an MMORPG that originally relaunched as A Realm Reborn back in 2013.

Of course, the extra wait might be a little frustrating for those who were already planning their January around the expansion. Still, February 23 isn’t an especially lengthy delay, and the additional time gives Square Enix a little more room before its next major launch. With the early access date now confirmed, players can at least start figuring out when they’ll be clearing their schedules.For anyone who has been following Evercold since its announcement, the latest Fan Festival has provided a much clearer picture of what to expect.

Which newly revealed feature or addition are you most excited for in Evercold? Let us know in the comment section below!