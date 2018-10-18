‘Final Fantasy XIV’ Halloween Event Now Live

Halloween in near and games from every sort of genre are getting into the spooky spirit and for those that love the online adventure in Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn, the All Saints Wake event is back!

According to Square Enix, “The Continental Circus has returned to Gridania, the Impresario inviting citizens and adventurers alike to don their guises for a frightfully delightful masquerade at the troupe’s mansion. Yet the Adventurers’ Guild Investigator suspects that a deeper deception lies beneath…”

There are new event items to earn, new minions to coo over, and new memories to be made with friends! The event itself is now live and will run until November 1 at 7:59 AM. For players interested, mosey on over to the continental Circus in Gridania to get started!

There is also a seasonal quest called “The Sinister Soiree” also available, but players must be at least level 15 before they can participate!

Haven’t gotten a chance to check out the online game since it rebooted back in 2013 as A Realm Reborn? Here’s what you need to know about this unique twist on the Final Fantasy universe:

“Take part in an epic and ever-changing Final Fantasy as you adventure and explore with friends from around the world. The complete edition is perfect for newcomers as it includes the award-winning Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn and the Heavensward and Stormblood expansion packs! Join others from around the world and start your own Final Fantasy adventure today!”

An epic Final Fantasy story featuring a vibrant cast of characters, hundreds of quests, and exciting locales to explore

Celebrate the history of Final Fantasy through familiar monsters, bosses, music, and characters

Tackle challenging dungeons and raids, or battle fellow players in unique forms of PvP

Experience all of the jobs/classes on a single character using the flexible Armoury System

Make your mark on the world by purchasing and decorating your very own estate – even build your own Airship!

Adventure with friends using cross-platform play between PC, PlayStation 4, and Mac

As for the newest expansion, “Explore vast, new lands, including Ala Mhigo, and challenge new Primal threats across Eorzea as you embark on hundreds of new quests as the Warrior of Light! With over six million adventurers worldwide, there is no better time to join the resistance than now!”