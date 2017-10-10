Final Fantasy XIV Patch 4.1 Revives Ivalice and the Zodiac Brave Story

Final Fantasy XIV is celebrating the launch of patch 4.1, “The Legend Returns.” This update has been a long time coming, and fans of Final Fantasy Tactics or of Ivalice generally will be delighted to know that Ivalice and “The Zodiac Brave Story” are spotlighted in the new alliance raid dungeon. Check out the trailer above, and get ready to Return to Ivalice!

For this very special occasion, legendary game designer and director Yasumi Matsuno, who you have largely to thank for Final Fantasy Tactics, Tactics Ogre, and Final Fantasy XII, has joined the team as a guest creator. Joining him is Keita Anemiya, creator of the Garo tv series, which inspired the PvP gear first introduced in patch 3.5.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Regardless of your love of Ivalice, or lack thereof, patch 4.1 comes packed with plenty of exciting additions and adventures. While the big draw will definitely be the new Alliance Raid, Square Enix outlined everything players can look forward to in this morning’s press release. Take a deep breath:

Main Scenario Quests – The liberation of Ala Mhigo by the resistance signals the end of an era of tyranny. Lyse and her people now must decide how to greet their future, as Raubahn also faces important decisions of his own.

New High-Level Dungeon – Players can delve into the depths of The Drowned City of Skalla, the submerged ruins of a city destroyed by war and filled with promises of treasure and unsolved mysteries of years past.

The Minstrel’s Ballad: Shinryu’s Domain – Shinryu beckons players to the battlefield once again in a new trial battle that poses an even greater challenge than the original encounter with this fearsome foe.

New Side Quests – A new chapter in the fan-favorite Hildibrand adventures series arrives, in which Nashu Mhakaracca sets forth in search of her mentor in the Far East.

Adventurer Squadrons – Players may explore a number of dungeons in solo play by forming a party with their adventurer squadron members. Players can issue commands to squadron members, who will also grow stronger as they hone their skills during these adventures.

Kojin Beast Tribe Quests – Assist the Blue Kojin in creating their own treasure vault to store their gathered treasures and honor the divine, earning new rewards as you further relationships with this beast tribe.

New Housing Area – Residential plots of land in the picturesque Shirogane are open to new residents, offering a lifestyle experience like no other in the Hingan paradise.

New Custom Deliveries – Disciples of the Hand and Land can turn in crafted and gathered items each week to M’naago to help further her cause while learning more about the Resistance Widows and Orphans Fund.

And there’s even more to come. New PvP challenges and challenges that will make “savage” and “extreme” battles look tame in comparison are mere weeks away, so stay tuned!