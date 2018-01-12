Final Fantasy XIV Patch 4.2 Brings Sub-aquatic Adventures, PvP Enhancements, and More

Fans of the Final Fantasy XIV title have quite a bit to look forward to with the most recent patch, update 4.2. With it comes a few changes to how the PvP portion of the game works, new subaquatic adventures, new dungeons, and loads more to freshen up the gameplay experience.

This is just a preview of the full changes, but to see what’s new – and different – in Final Fantasy XIV, check out the listed notes below:

PvP

New Map



Crystal Tower Training Grounds

New Team System

Form a PvP team of up to six players, utilize the specialized group chat function, and choose an insignia to represent the party. Compete against other teams in brand-new ranked matches.

New Rules

Battles have been made shorter and more dynamic, and feature the new “Light Medal” effect that reduces damage taken as the number of medals held by a player drops. Adjustments have also been made to the UI, making it easier to see the number of medals held and status effects.

Beast Tribe Quests

The Vira, one of the tribes of snake-like Ananta, have long supported the efforts of the Resistance by sending warriors to bolster their ranks. One such battlemaid is Alpa, the broodmother’s daughter, who makes up for her lack of prowess in combat with her courage and ingenuity. She dreams of making a grand contribution to the Resistance, but many bizarre and perilous trials must be overcome before her plans can come to fruition.

Glamour Dresser

Inn rooms in each of the city-states and Kugane contain glamour dressers, which allow the conversion of clothing, weapons, and tools into glamours. Glamours held within the glamour dresser can be displayed simultaneously and applied as full ensembles, making it easier to choose the perfect outfit.

Subaquatic Voyages

Construct a submersible in your company workshop and hunt for hidden treasures in the depths of the ocean. Who knows what mysteries await?

There is no set release date for when this patch goes live, but it is slated for sometime this month! Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PC.