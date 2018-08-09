‘Final Fantasy XV’ PC Patch Improves the Game’s Community, Photos, and More

Final Fantasy XV for Steam continues to add even more content for players to enjoy. Ever since the game added full mod support, the interest in the latest title has been at an all time high. Though the latest patch isn’t a huge overhaul, the August update does provide a few key new features.

The community aspect of the game has gotten even better. Now players can “like” and appreciate photos that other players have taken, as well as sharing their own contributions. Other avatars are also visible on the map, though as shadows, as well as a new “online” option added into the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A few little glitches with mod support has also been added, though the overall update is pretty small comparatively.

For the full patch notes, as per Steam:

You can now play the game using a custom avatar to change Noctis’ appearance.

If you are using an avatar for Noctis, the avatars of other players are shown on the map as shadows.

Photos you’ve taken can be displayed on the map to other players.

You can like photos that have been shared on the map.

You can place treasure on the field map for other players to enjoy.

You can now collect treasure that has been placed by other players.

Limited-time treasure is now available.

An “Online” option has been added to the Main Menu.

Fixed a bug where mod implementation on the in-game mod menu was not reflected in the game.

Various other bugs have been fixed.

Haven’t had a chance to play the latest Final Fantasy yet while we not-so patiently wait Final Fantasy VII Remake news? Here’s what you need to know:

“In a matter of days, the Kingdom of Lucis is to sign an armistice, ending a long and bitter conflict with Niflheim. Ahead of the ceremony, Prince Noctis, heir to the Lucian throne, sets forth from his homeland to formalize the union of states through his marriage to the Lady Lunafreya of the imperial province of Tenebrae. The offer of peace, however, is no more than a ruse to lower the Lucian shield, and the imperial army takes the crown city and its sacred crystal in one fell swoop. En route to his destination, Noctis is shocked to learn that he, his father the king, and his betrothed are believed dead. Overnight, the dream of peace has faded into a distant memory. His world crumbling around him, Noctis has naught but his resolve and his loyal companions to see him through the trials to come.”