Final Fantasy XV on PC Will Allow Xbox One Crossplay

The PC version of Final Fantasy XV will apparently support cross-platform play with those on the Xbox One, according to a listing for the game.

As seen in the Microsoft Store, Final Fantasy XV on the PC includes quite a few features, one of which is the cross-play between PC and Xbox One players. The “Capabilities” section outlines all of the multiplayer possibilities, one of which is Xbox Live online co-op between two to four players. This feature is made possible by the multiplayer expansion that came recently for Final Fantasy XV, an update that’ll be included in the $49.99 PC version.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The PC port of the game was announced back in August of last year under the Windows Edition name. Square Enix’s Hajime Tabata spoke about the game during Gamescom and mentioned the high-resolution textures and other improvements that the game will see after being made possible with a PC version.

Outside of the crossplay potential feature and the improved graphics, the PC edition of Final Fantasy XV also boasts more than a few selling points such as included DLC, new features, and bonus gear. The Microsoft Store listing reminded PC players of what’s coming their way with a detailed list that outlined all the expansions and additional content that’s included.

New Features:

“Insomnia City Ruins: Expanded Map” – a new map that takes you right up to the end

First Person Mode

Armiger Unleashed

Use of the Royal Cruiser has been unlocked, with new fishing spots and recipes

Additional quest to acquire and upgrade the Regalia TYPE-D

Additional Achievements

DLC:

FFXV Episode Gladiolus

FFXV Episode Prompto

FFXV Episode Ignis

FFXV MULTIPLAYER EXPANSION: COMRADES

FFXV Booster Pack+

FFXV Holiday Pack+

*Moogle Chocobo Carnival tickets are not included in the FFXV Holiday Pack+.

Bonus Items:

[Weapon] Masamune (FFXV Original Model)

[Weapon] Mage Mashers (FFIX Model)

[Weapon] Blazefire Saber XV (FFXV Original Color)

[Weapon] Gae Bolg (FFXIV Model)

[Regalia Coloring] Platinum Leviathan

[Regalia Coloring] 16-Bit Buddies

[Regalia Coloring] Cindymobile

[Regalia Coloring] Gold Chocobo

[Outfit] Royal Raiment

[Item] Travel Pack

[Item] Camera Kit

[Item] Angler Set

[Item] Gourmand Set

Final Fantasy XV for the PC is scheduled to release on March 6.

[PC Gamer]