Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition and Windows Edition Now Available, New Trailer Revealed

Final Fantasy XV is perhaps the most divisive, most ambitious, and most beautiful Final Fantasy game ever developed. Square Enix created an entire promotional, lore-driven universe around this game prior to launch, and it’s been profusely updated since it released at the end of 2016.
Today, the definitive version of Final Fantasy XV finally makes its way to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition, and to PC as Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition. You guys won’t believe how much content is crammed into this release. When I initiated the download on my Xbox, no fewer than 15 content items started initializing for download. Every bit of DLC, and tons of extras, are headed your way.
If you already purchased the base version of Final Fantasy XV, then you can always check out the Royal Pack Upgrade. This $15 add-on will get you totally up to speed with all of the bonus content. Straight from Square Enix, here’s everything you can expect from Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition and Windows Edition:
Expanded Map: Insomnia City Ruins – all-new side quests and enemies such as Cerberus and Omega will be available through the expanded map of the Crown City of Insomnia. Players will also take on the Rulers of Yore.
A fully-controllable Royal Vessel boat, expanding the world of Eos and allowing players to explore the area between Cape Caem and Altissia. Players will also be able to fish aboard the vessel and discover new fishes and dishes.
A new accessory that can activate the new action “Armiger Unleashed” -players will be able to unleash powerful attacks while the Armiger is summoned. After collecting all of the royal arms, players will be able to find an accessory in an unidentified part of the world, enabling access to Armiger Unleashed.
A new first-person camera mode, allowing players to experience the game from Noctis’ perspective.
More than a dozen pieces of downloadable content including weapons, Regalia car skins and item sets.
All season pass content including EPISODE GLADIOLUS, EPISODE PROMPTO, MULTIPLAYER EXPANSION: COMRADES and EPISODE IGNIS.
Archive – players can review the “Cosmogony” stories scattered throughout the FINAL FANTASY XV world. Additional local myths and legends will also be placed in various new locations, allowing players to obtain more information about the world.
Quest to obtain and strengthen Regalia Type-D .
The FINAL FANTASY XV base game, with new trophies/achievements.