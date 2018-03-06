Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition and Windows Edition Now Available, New Trailer Revealed

Final Fantasy XV is perhaps the most divisive, most ambitious, and most beautiful Final Fantasy game ever developed. Square Enix created an entire promotional, lore-driven universe around this game prior to launch, and it’s been profusely updated since it released at the end of 2016.

Today, the definitive version of Final Fantasy XV finally makes its way to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition, and to PC as Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition. You guys won’t believe how much content is crammed into this release. When I initiated the download on my Xbox, no fewer than 15 content items started initializing for download. Every bit of DLC, and tons of extras, are headed your way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you already purchased the base version of Final Fantasy XV, then you can always check out the Royal Pack Upgrade. This $15 add-on will get you totally up to speed with all of the bonus content. Straight from Square Enix, here’s everything you can expect from Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition and Windows Edition: