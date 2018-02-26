Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition Demo Now Available On Steam

Even though we’re still waiting a little while for Final Fantasy XV to hit the Windows front, you can give it a test right now, as Square Enix has released the demo for the game, available to download for free!

The Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition Playable Demo can be found here, and it requires about 20GB of space on your system, so make sure you’ve got that set aside before you get started.

Here are the full details for the demo, straight from the product page:

“Get a sneak peek into how it all starts with the demo version of FINAL FANTASY XV WINDOWS EDITION. (Spec may differ from the product version.)



Take the journey, now in ultimate quality. Boasting a wealth of bonus content and supporting Native4K(3840×2160px) ultra high-resolution graphical options and HDR 10, you can now enjoy the beautiful and carefully-crafted experience of FINAL FANTASY XV like never before.

(The main difference to the product version is that sub-quests have been disabled.)

The download size for the FINAL FANTASY XV WINDOWS EDITION PLAYABLE DEMO is 21GB. The High-Res 4K textures are included in this demo and are turned on or off automatically depending on your hardware specification.

In the final product, High-Res 4K textures will be an optional download and can be toggled on or off by the user.

Please visit here for more details on the recommended hardware needed to optimally use these textures.

The FINAL FANTASY XV WINDOWS EDITION PLAYABLE DEMO is a preview of the full game. We will continue to work on all aspects to ensure FFXV WINDOWS EDITION will be a great experience for PC gamers.”

There’s no word yet as to what the demo includes, but it should give you a taste of the full adventure that awaits when the game arrives. Plus, it’ll serve as a nice benchmark to see how efficiently your computer set-up can run the game. Just remember – you’re going to need around 100GB of hard drive to store the whole thing, so you may want to consider an external option.

Recommended specs for the game can be found here. You can pre-order at that link as well.

Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition releases on March 6. You can also get the game for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 now.