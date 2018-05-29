Street Fighter V Reveals Cody as Newest Character

Street Fighter V is welcoming a brand new character to the roster: Cody, of Final Fight game!

Capcom confirmed this evening that Cody will be joining the roster of Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition, set to make his debut on June 26. You can see the trailer for the game below, which introduces him as the new mayor of Metro City — taking over for an obviously retired Haggar.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cody, Metro City’s New Mayor, punches his way in to Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition on June 26! #SFVAE 🌪️ pic.twitter.com/CHyop1veAb — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) May 28, 2018

After receiving a fateful phone call, Cody finds himself taking on the competition in the hit fighting game via a live-action clip. And you might just recognize who’s playing him. Yep. Superstar wrestler KENNY OMEGA. (You can see his tweet below.) Also, if that voice on the phone sounds familiar…it’s because it’s Austin Creed, aka WWE’s Xavier Woods.

A little something I worked on in secrecy. A proud moment to assume the role of my favorite SF fighter! Thanks to @CapcomFighters and all of the kind staff I met on set. You were all great. (Well, I never met the guy on the phone but I’m sure you’re swell) https://t.co/InqpbHWOJR — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) May 28, 2018

Then we’re introduced to gameplay, in which Cody shows off what he can do with his powerhouse moves. This includes punches, kicks, counters and throws, all of which combine together nicely.

We also see alternate skins between his business suit and a classic no-shirt design that no doubt harkens back to the classic days of Haggar. We also see hism make fine use of a club, hitting an object to strike at an opponent from a distance, as well as hitting them directly. He can also summon a dangerous tornado, sending his foes flying into the air with a devastating finishing punch.

To sweeten the story package a little bit, Capcom also posted the following letter from Haggar to Cody, telling him to take part in the Street Fighter challenge. You can see it in full below, but he notes, “Remember to not close yourself off from the calls of the city. Instead, alter the chaotic winds surrounding your previous life and reach out to bring peace to this city we call home. Take this opportunity to keep the trust you earned when we took down the Mad Gear gang.” (Ooh, a callback!)

Please send to the office of the mayor. pic.twitter.com/EzI2lSG8f5 — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) May 26, 2018

Cody will be introduced to the Season 3 character pass for the game. You can buy him individually as well, but the package is the best deal as you also get Sakura, Blanka, Sagat and other characters.

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition is available now for PlayStation 4 and PC.