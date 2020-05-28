Fireball Island Goes on Sale for "Pay What You Can" to Benefit Covid-19 Relief

The publisher of the hit board game Fireball Island is making the game "Pay What You Can," with all proceeds benefiting a COVID-19 relief charity. Earlier today, Restoration Games announced that it was making its hit game Fireball Island: The Curse of Vul-Kar available to purchase at a "Pay What You Can" price. The game's usual retail price is $75, but fans can literally pay any amount to get their hands on the hit game, whether that's the recommended sales price of $30 or even less. Restoration Games noted that all proceeds would go to an unspecified COVID-19 relief charity.

Fireball Island: The Curse of Vul-Kar is an updated version of the classic board game Fireball Island that was all the rage back in the late 1980s. Players take control of one of four tourists who travel to the famed Fireball Island, looking to score points by taking photos at key landmarks and taking treasure scattered across the island. Each turn, players choose one of their two action cards to play, which grants them movements and the occasional chance to flick a fireball marble at another player's figure. There are also Cataclysm cards that trigger the eruption of Vul-Kar, the volcano that sits at the heart of the island, which can send marbles in any direction. Players must gather as many treasures and photos as they can before Vul-Kar reaches a critical mass and takes out any players left on the island.

Fireball Island: The Curse of Vul-Kar is a fun family-friendly game that even young children can enjoy. And, the success of Fireball Island: The Curse of Vul-Kar has led to multiple expansions, which adds everything from tigers to spiders to wrecked pirate ships to the game and leads to countless replays. With proceeds going to a good cause, now is the perfect time to pick up Fireball Island: The Curse of Vul-Kar from Restoration Games' website.

