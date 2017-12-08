Firewatch Studio Reveals Stunning New Game ‘In The Valley Of Gods’

In a new reveal at this year’s Game Awards, Firewatch team Campo Santo revealed a brand new game and we’ve got to admit – the trailer was nothing short of impressive. The music paired with the gorgeous desert the characters could be seen traversing worked so perfectly to create a breathtaking experience.

Here’s our first look at In the Valley of Gods … the stunning new adventure game that has us already begging for more. The two characters seen in the footage below are seen going through mighty obstacles together, with of course a sick musical track to get gamers pumped. Check it out in the video below:

“From the creators of Firewatch, In the Valley of Gods is a single-player first-person adventure. Explore a remote and ancient valley in the Egyptian desert, uncovering treasure and treachery in pursuit of a discovery that could bring you fame and fortune—or leave you for dead, buried beneath the sands.”

In the Valley of Gods is tentatively set for a 2019 release and is a PC only exclusive through Steam. To learn more, check out the official website here!