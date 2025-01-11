Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 New Looks Shows “Massive Improvement” Over First Movie

We’re now in the year of Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 with the sequel to 2023’s Five Nights at Freddy’s movie scheduled to be released in December, and already, we’re starting to see more of the film. Filming is underway, a milestone we knew of already thanks to an update from Matthew Lillard last year, and while we haven’t seen anything like a new trailer or behind-the-scenes looks at Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 in an official capacity, we’ve gotten some unofficial previews of what’s to come which have already left FNAF eager for more.

In the first Five Nights at Freddy’s movie, Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza of course had a big, glowing sign atop the building that featured the animatronic version of Freddy Fazbear himself, though some fans thought more could’ve done with it. Whether that meant leaning more into the character and less into the animatronic look or adding more characters to the sign depended on who you asked, but it was a small thing some wanted changed.

Now, however, it looks like the new Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 movie will indeed feature a different sign for the Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza establishment. Those who were near the filming site for Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 were apparently able to snag some pictures of the sequel’s version of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza building, pictures that were then shared within the FNAF community much to the appreciation of those who noticed the change.

“Massive improvement from the first,” one commenter said. “Loving how everythings coming together.”

The new sign has Bonnie, Freddy, and Chica on it, but they appear to be the “Toy” versions of the animatronics. Whenever the first official poster for the new Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 movie was shared, we got our first glimpse at the Toy Freddy animatronic that’d be in the sequel, so this is our first look at Toy Bonnie and Toy Chica up there on the sign, too, despite the quality of the images.

How this rundown building will be used in the Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 movie remains to be seen, however, seeing how the Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 game is considered a prequel to the first game, but the movie naturally has to follow the first 2023 movie. The Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 movie could very well lean into the prequel nature of the second game, but considering how it’s already confirmed actors like Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, and Lillard will be returning, it’s unclear what the timeline will look like here.

Aside from the Toy versions of some of the Five Nights at Freddy’s animatronics that we already know will be in Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, there’s a whole wealth of characters from the series that we’d like to see in the new movie. Barring any delays, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 will be out on December 5th, so expect to see many more previews (official and unofficial) before then.