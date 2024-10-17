Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Star Matthew Lillard Confirms When Filming Starts (Exclusive)

Five Nights at Freddy’s star Matthew Lillard already said recently that filming for the sequel, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, would be getting underway in October, but now, we have a more precise answer as to exactly when filming would start. During an interview with ComicBook at New York Comic-Con, Lillard was asked if he’d started filming Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 yet given that we’re already halfway through October. Lillard said that he hadn’t yet but confirmed that filming would start in “10 days” which puts the filming date at October 27th.

The filming start date was all Lillard offered by way of insights into Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, but with that date now set, the franchise’s many fans can look forward to the end of October to perhaps see more from the movie. The start and end dates of filming for movies like this one are usually accompanied by an image or two from the set which may give Five Nights at Freddy’s fans something to pick apart until the next teaser is shared.

During the interview, Lillard joked that the filming date being so soon was why he was sporting such a “horrible beard.” He’s talked about Five Nights at Freddy’s and Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 plenty of times on-camera during the build-up to the sequel, but now that he’s about to start filming, he’s back to looking like William Afton, the antagonist introduced in the first movie who’s shown below.

matthew lillard plays william afton in five nights at freddy’s.

The October 27th start date for the filming of Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is in line with what previous teases and reports indicated. The first Five Nights at Freddy’s movie was filmed in New Orleans, Louisiana, and on the Louisiana Entertainment site which keeps track of various entertainment projects upcoming or ongoing, there’s been a project called “Music Box” which has been listed there for a while now. Five Nights at Freddy’s fans deduced that Music Box was most likely a reference to Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, an assumption made even more convincing when Lillard said previously that filming would start in October. The site has Music Box filming beginning on October 28th which is only a day off from Lillard’s newer statement about the start date.

One of the best teasers so far from the Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 movie consisted of several pages from the screenplay that were revealed by series creator Scott Cawthon, but those came with a big catch: almost all of them were fake. It’s still unknown which one is real and which aren’t but future teasers and trailers will perhaps help Five Nights at Freddy’s fans filter out the fakes.

ComicBook’s NYCC interview with Lillard touched on Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 of course, but we also discussed other projects he’s got in the works like Macabre Spirits — the new tequila brand he’s launched with Mike Flanagan — as well as his love for Dungeons & Dragons and movies he was in that he wished would’ve gotten sequels. We’ll have more up from out interview with Lillard soon as well as other news out of NYCC as it comes.