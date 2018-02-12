Harry Potter Producer to Write and Direct Five Nights at Freddy’s Movie

Last March you may remember that a Five Nights at Freddy’s movie was confirmed to be in the works, though details at the time were murky. The announcement came and went, and then radio silence followed for almost twelve months. This morning, we’ve learned that Chris Columbus (Harry Potter, The Help) has officially signed on to write, direct, and produce the film. The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie will be coming from Blumhouse, and the game’s designer Scott Cawthorn will reportedly act as a co-producer along with Columbus.

For those of you who don’t know, Five Nights at Freddy’s is a series of horror games produced solely by Cawthorn, which saw tremendous success on PC and mobile. The games always place you in the position of some kind of night-shift security guard in a family-style amusement restaurant with creepy animatronic mascots who come to life at night time. You’re forced to slowly navigate security camera feeds to keep track of them, and periodically the power will go out completely, rendering you vulnerable.

All of the games focus on jump-scares for kicks, which made perfectly suited for YouTube and Twitch influencers to stream on their channels. Watching our favorite personalities scream and jump out of their seats just never got old, and the Five Nights series racked up billions of views across YouTube and Twitch.

If you’re looking to catch up on the series, there’s really never been a better time. There are now six Five Nights at Freddy’s games for you to work through, though the latest entry, Sister Location, changes up the formula in some big ways. The original games play extremely well on pretty much any PC or laptop, as well as mobile. We highly recommend getting a friend, or better, a date, and playing through a few of them this weekend. We guarantee you some screams and plenty of laughter, which is exactly what we expect from this movie. Stay tuned, we’ll have more information for you soon!