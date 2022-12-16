Five Nights at Freddy's Movie Adds Matthew Lillard

Blumhouse's upcoming Five Nights at Freddy's movie has added Matthew Lillard to the cast, new reports have suggested. Alongside Lillard, actor Josh Hutcherson is also said to be taking on a role in the film. It hasn't been said yet, however, what characters the two will be playing. The movie itself does not yet have a release date, but filming is scheduled to get underway in February according to a previous announcement from Blumhouse founder Jason Blum.

Deadline first reported on Lillard and Hutcherson being involved in the new Five Nights at Freddy's movie that's being adapted from the game of the same name. Lillard is best known for his role as Shaggy in countless Scooby-Doo productions including the live-action movie where he reprised the role. He's known for his role in Scream, too, and has voiced Shaggy in MultiVersus while also making appearances on the Dungeons & Dragons show Critical Role. Hutcherson will be most recognizable from his role of Peeta in The Hunger Games and the follow-ups to that movie.

While Lillard and Hutcherson are both big names to be attached to the movie, they're really the only two cast members that we know of so far. Others related to the film have been confirmed in the past, however, such as the announcement that Into the Dark director Emma Tammi would be directing this adaptation. Blum himself will serve as a producer on the movie, and in light of an absence of news surrounding the film, told people earlier in the year to stop doubting and indicated that more would be shared soon.

The info promised by Blum was shared in October whenever the filming window and the director were announced. Filming on the movie is scheduled to begin in February 2023, so there's a good chance that we'll be getting more news on the movie between now and then. It was also confirmed at the time that Jim Henson's Creature Shop, the visual effects company founded by the creator of The Muppets, would be working on the animatronics for the film

Blumhouse's Five Nights at Freddy's movie will begin filming in February but does not currently have a set release date.