Five Nights at Freddy's Movie Trailer Leaks Online

The first trailer for Five Nights at Freddy's has leaked online. Video game movies have become more and more viable in the last few years as Hollywood seems to have cracked the code. If you make a good movie that still retains the stuff people liked about the game, it will be successful! It's hard to imagine it would take so long for that to get understood after years of studios trying to reverse-engineer the source material to be more marketable to people who aren't familiar with games, but it's finally becoming understood. One of the next big video game adaptations that appears to be quite faithful is Five Nights at Freddy's, a series all about killer animatronics at a Chuck E. Cheese-esque restaurant.

The movie was recently finished filming and it appears that a trailer is nearly here. The trailer for Five Nights at Freddy's has leaked online and shows Josh Hutcherson's character manning the security cameras at the titular establishment, keeping a watch over anything that might go bump in the night. Unfortunately, it seems like that is exactly what happens as we see the animatronics come to life and begin terrorizing anyone in and around the family friendly business. We also see a number of scenes from beyond the pizza joint, indicating the movie will move beyond Freddy's and have other drama in other locations. Given this is a leaked trailer, we won't be linking to it, but it's out there on various platforms.

As of right now, it looks like the film will be very faithful to its source material and provide a lot of good, campy spooks. It's unclear if this will be rated R or if it will try to have more mass appeal with a PG-13 version, but either way it looks like it'll still maintain the tension and terror the series is well known for. Hopefully, we won't have to wait long to get the full, high quality trailer.

Five Nights at Freddy's will release in theaters and on Peacock on October 27th. What do you think of the movie? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.