Five Nights at Freddy's Movie Gets Filming Date

Blumhouse posts an update about the Five Nights At Freddy’s movie and fans are elated to have more information. Their Twitter account booted a Reddit post from FNAF creator Scott Cawthon this week. The creator says that filming will begin in spring, but that’s because it took them a long time to nail down the correct approach with the script. Five Nights At Freddy’s has been a global hit for a while now. When the movie originally got announced, it seemed like a no-brainer to adapt one of the most popular media entities on YouTube. But, here we are years later and the studio is asking fans to be patient. With word that things are going to heat up this spring, people can begin to wonder exactly what Cawthon and his team have in mind. FNAF is about to get a huge boost in players from PS5’s Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach. When will the film roll along? Well, that’s a question for another day.

On Reddit, Cawthon wrote,”Hi everyone. Before we get to the bad news concerning the state of the Five Nights at Freddy's movie, I wanted to share a brief history of the FNAF screenplay. It's been a long road, so let's take a look at some of the screenplays that have come and gone over the years, in no particular order. (Or, feel free to skip to the end really quick to see the bad news, and then come back and enjoy the list!) ;)”

#FiveNightsAtFreddys creator Scott Cawthon stopped by Reddit to give an update on #FNAF: https://t.co/3R0pQuDApK Filming will start in the spring! 🎉👏 — Blumhouse (@blumhouse) November 20, 2020

“Some of these came from big studios, some from big directors, some from me, and some from other hired writers,” he continued. “I gave the screenplays a name, and I'll include a brief synopsis, as well as what ultimately led to each screenplay being rejected. Let's get started!…Oh right, so onto the bad news. The bad news is that there won't be any more screenplays to add to this list since we're officially making the "Mike" screenplay.”

Jason Blum of Blumhouse spoke about the development of the long-awaited film last year. He told Fandom about how things were going back then.

“We have been working on it for a long time,” he explained of their development so far, “Super active. So I really feel like we have a very good shot at getting to see a Five Nights at Freddy’s movie. I feel like it’s really moving forward. It’s not stalled or anything else. It might seem that way because we haven’t done any announcements about it, but it’s not stalled. It’s moving rapidly forward and I don’t want to put a timeline on it, but soon we’ll get a movie. I really feel confident about it.”

