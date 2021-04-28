Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach Release Window Revealed

✖

Scott Cawthon just revealed a new release window for Five Night’s At Freddy’s Security Breach. The PS5 title will now arrive in late 2021 according to the creator of the series. He talked about the challenges of the last year and change on Reddit. Many people thought the fans would be getting their latest dose of FNAF at the end of 2020, but that was never to be. Things are almost always fluid with Cawthon as he noticeably tweaks these titles even after they release. However, you could forgive the creator in this regard because the coronavirus pandemic probably had something to do with the delays. He explained to fans that he’s putting even more time and resources into Security Breach to try and make it as dynamic as possible. This decision makes a lot of sense seeing as how much hype there is rolling into the PlayStation 5 release. Up until now, most of the FNAF games were mostly static affairs, but this free-roaming approach is brand new territory for the series.

“Hey everyone, so here is your big Security Breach news for the week. As you all know, Security Breach was originally planned to come out at the end of 2020, but as we kept working on it and kept adding to it, it just kept getting bigger and bigger and needed more time to finish,” Cawthon write. “And now, again, I've made the decision to put more time and money into it to make sure it's finished properly, and that means a late 2021 release instead of an early 2021 release like I had originally wanted. It will be worth it! I know it's disappointing, but I didn't want you all to walk away empty handed so I made something for the community”

For those who don’t want to wait, Scott Cawthon decided to throw the fans a bone with a free game called Security Breach: Fury’s Rage. You can find that linked on the Reddit post above. FNAF fans are no doubt combing through that title for some hints about what’s to come with Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach.

PlayStation dropped an early description for the game:

“Hey, kids! Do you want pizza?! Well, Fazbear Entertainment has spared no expense developing the world’s most extreme family fun center – Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizza Plex! At three stories tall, it’s the flashiest, raddest, rockingist, safest* pizzeria the universe has ever seen. Of course, Freddy and the band are excited to meet you! Utilizing the latest in animatronic technology, you can actually party with the stars themselves. So, on your next birthday, let Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizza Plex make you a SUPERSTAR! “

