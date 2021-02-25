PlayStation State of Play Releases New Footage From Five Nights At Freddy's Security Breach

PlayStation 5’s new State of Play gave fans a new look at Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach. The trailer gave us the name of the main character Gregory, who is being led through this neon facility. He’s being directed by an unknown character who is aiding him in evading the Glamrock animatronics in this game. Security Breach seems like a definite departure from the series’ roots in stationary camera-watching gameplay. That’s right, it feels like FNAF is going with free movement for the first entry on the PS5. Gregory is fully able to move around the compound and evade the various mechanical monsters trying to end him. In a wild twist for longtime fans, it seems as though the Purple Guy isn’t exactly gone after the events of the past couple of games. Scott Cawthon knows how to keep the fanbase invested and Reddit will be alight with theories about Security Breach in no time.

The animatronics this time are named Glamrock Freddy, Glamrock Chica, Montgomery Gator, Roxanne Wolf, and Vanny. Some of their identities accidentally leaked because of some toys late last year. However, seeing the designs as little statues and watching their glowing red eyes stalking this poor kid are quite another. Everything seems to be lining up for the most harrowing game in the series yet. Also, knowing Cawthon, there’s a curveball waiting out there somewhere for everyone to be taken off-guard.

The new FNAF game got a detailed description from the official PlayStation blog:

“Hey, kids! Do you want pizza?! Well, Fazbear Entertainment has spared no expense developing the world’s most extreme family fun center – Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizza Plex! At three stories tall, it’s the flashiest, raddest, rockingist, safest* pizzeria the universe has ever seen. Of course, Freddy and the band are excited to meet you! Utilizing the latest in animatronic technology, you can actually party with the stars themselves. So, on your next birthday, let Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizza Plex make you a SUPERSTAR! “

Are you looking forward to the upcoming FNAF game? Let us know down in the comments!