Five Reasons Why ARMS Will Be Nintendo’s Next Big Hit

There's no denying that Nintendo has a heavy reliance on some of its bigger franchises for success. Look at how well The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has done for the company. Or, for that matter, other franchises like Super Mario Maker and Mario Kart 8. They're selling like gangbusters. That said, there's always room for innovation. A couple of years ago, the company produced Splatoon, a new take on multiplayer shooters that could be enjoyed by players of all ages. And next month, it'll be looking to do that for the fighting genre with ARMS, its innovative – and somewhat hilarious – game of flying arms and projectiles in a battle for superiority. We've already gotten a rundown of some features that will be included in the forthcoming beat-em-up, but that didn't stop us from taking a closer look at what it has to offer and figuring out what could make it Nintendo's next big hit. It could be bringing a lot more to the table than anyone could possibly expect. With that, let's look at five fundamental features that will make ARMS a winner when it arrives on the Nintendo Switch on June 16th…

Robust Multiplayer Options Nintendo knows just how dedicated a community can be with an online game – just look at anyone trying to set up a Splatoon team match or a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe race with friends. ARMS won't skimp in this area, offering up a number of options that players can partake in, including the ability for a Party Match (with up to 20 players!) and beating up the local crowd with the Wireless Mode. But the real option here – one that could take the fighting community by surprise – is Ranked Match, where your online ranking can easily rise or drop depending how well you do in matches. Okay, Injustice 2 it's not, but for players of all ages looking to prove themselves in the ring, it's a great addition that will no doubt grow Nintendo's online numbers. And, hey, holding tournaments in the future would be a superb option. Bring your best ARMS.

Different Types Of Matches Along with the usual fight options that are presented through quick one-on-one affairs, ARMS will also offer up a variety of modes that will keep things from getting stale. Among these include Rocket League-like sports variations, including V-Ball (with an exploding ball!) and Hoops, along with the ultimate survival mode, 1-On-100. But perhaps the real treat here will be Team Fight, in which players can get together in 2-on-2 fashion to take on the competition. Here, you'll need to learn some real strategies to avoid hitting other players on your squad, while at the same time setting up a complete ambush of one of the weaker members of the opposing team. This is a great mode when it comes to creating better synchronicity with your allies.

Variety Of Characters Some people have complained that "ARMS plays the same no matter who you choose…what's the point?" The truth is, these players simply don't get it. There are a number of great characters featured in the game, each with their own unique strategies – and that makes them worth learning. For instance, Byte & Barq – the Clockwork Cops – were introduced in today's Nintendo Direct, and offer an excellent dynamic, with Barq serving as a distraction while Byte does the damage. But he's not just a typical robo-mutt – you can actually pair up with him for a splendid combo attack that'll chip away at an opponent's energy like crazy. This is just one of the things you'll learn from ARMS' cast of characters – imagine what you'll find out during the Global Testpunch, starting next week.

No Microtransactions, Free Updates One huge advantage that ARMS will have when it launches to market is that players won't need to pay for anything else to get the full extent of what the game has to offer. Unlike other fighting games on the market, it won't have any kind of Season Pass, nor will you have to fork over a few extra dollars to get certain fighters. The team already made clear that all updates, including new fighters and maps, will be free. Nintendo used this strategy before with Splatoon on the Wii U, adding bonus content without charging a single dime for it. It's a plan that really paid off for that game, and it'll no doubt do the same for ARMS as new combatants are revealed. And we can't wait to see what arenas get introduced down the road – a Pokemon stadium, perhaps…?