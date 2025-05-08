Cozy Board Game Flamecraft Getting New Digital Version

Flamecraft made waves in the board game community, combining beautiful art and a cozy gameplay loop. The game’s popularity is apparent considering it smashed its initial Kickstarter goal of $25,000, reaching an incredible $2,097,247, being readily available in retailers like Barnes and Noble, and praised as one of the best board games of 2022. Its popularity has now earned a digital adaptation, bringing Flamecraft to Steam and letting players play the charming title on PC. This adaptation is being handled by Monstercouch, the team behind adapting other board games, including the massively appealing Wingspan and charming cat game Calico. Adding Flamecraft to its portfolio is a smart move, and will expand how players can enjoy the game.

Monstercouch will likely need to make some changes to the game for its digital format, but fans can likely expect the experience to remain mostly the same. Part of the game’s appeal is its simple but engaging resource management and adorable art. It features solo and multiplayer gameplay and brings back Paweł Górniak, the composer behind Wingspan and Calico’s digital adaptations.

Flamecraft is a strategy game featuring adorable dragon artisans that oozes charm and cozy feelings. It allows for 1-5 players to engage in building the perfect home whilst strolling the endearing shopping district as Flamekeepers. Players will collect dragons of bread, meat, and more as they attempt to claim victory.

No release date was given for when Flamecraft would launch on Steam, nor did Monstercouch indicate if it would come to other platforms. Depending on the popularity and success of this digital version, the game may be ported to consoles like Wingspan. Monstercouch also did not provide a price, but Flamecraft is available to wishlist on Steam at this time.

