Digital Calico Game Announced

A digital version of the hit board game Calico will be released in 2023. Monster Couch has revealed they are developing Quilts & Cats of Calico, a new digital version of the cat game by Flatout Games. The digital version will feature a horde of digital cats who walk across the screen and interact with each other as you play, with many of the cats wearing their own costumes. Players will even be able to design, name, and customize their own digital cat. The game will also feature online play, a ranked mode, and a solo mode in which players take on either an AI or progress through a campaign, in which players challenge a merciless corporation in a war-stricken civilization, which seems very intense for a game about cats and quilts. You can check out the teaser trailer for Quilts & Cats of Calico below:

Calico is a popular board game in which players attempt to attract cats to a quilt by arranging hexagonal patches in the style that they prefer. Players score points for each cat that comes to sleep on their quilt, along with forming a color group and placing a button on it. Each player can also score bonus points by completing a unique pattern assigned to them at the start of the game. Thanks in part to its popular theme (who doesn't love sleeping cats!), Calico was nominated for numerous awards after it was released in 2021.

More details about Quilts & Cats of Calico will be announced ahead of the game's release in 2023.

