Two New Five Nights at Fredy’s Games Reportedly in Development

The Five Nights at Freddy’s universe has been keeping horror gaming fans on their toes for over a decade and it seems like the franchise doesn’t plan on closing the door just yet. Five Nights at Freddy’s has been entertaining any customers that dare walk through their several locations, which have spanned pretty wide with each new installment bringing new and returning animatronics to the scene. With so much FNAF lore already investigated over ten main video games, several spin-offs, novels, and a movie adaptation (with a second on the way), there has been no shortage of horrific fun for all ages. With the Five Nights at Freddy’s prequel Secret of the Mimic on the way from Steel Wool Studios, it has been reported that two FNAF games are in development.

The intertwining stories of FNAF have been going on for years, with each new game posing more questions about the mystery behind the possessed animatronics that haunt the desolate hallways and rooms within the universe. The next game seeks to explain the origin story of the Mimic, the main antagonist in the Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach RUIN DLC as well as the Tales from the Pizzaplex series.

The news comes from DanielRPK, who has been a well-known leaker within the entertainment industry and has stated that two new FNAF titles are in development. These, of course, don’t include Secret of the Mimic and the kart racing spin-off Five Laps at Freddy’s, since these installments have been announced by the studios themselves. While this information should be taken with a grain of salt, the possibility of getting more Five Nights at Freddy’s games is obvious, considering the FNAF fanbase and the continued success in the media.

If we were to venture a guess as to what the two new FNAF installments could be, we can be sure that it is more likely to be based on the story derived from Secret of the Mimic. What exactly these titles are in terms of scale, whether they are DLC or spin-offs, wasn’t specified, so we can’t wager those out. With Steel Wool Studios behind the upcoming installment, it could be fun to think that the two projects are being helmed by new or returning studios like Mega Cat Studios or Clickteam. As to when we will find more information regarding these titles is still up in the air.

It’s no surprise to some that Five Nights at Freddy’s is still scaring millions around the world, seeing that the franchise is making its frightening presence noticed in the entertainment realm. A Five Nights at Freddy’s Roblox game titled Survival Crew was accidentally released in December 2023, but there hasn’t been any news regarding the current state of production on that. Dead by Daylight will be bringing the FNAF world to their survival universe this year, which was supposed to come out sooner but was delayed until late 2025. The Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 film is set to release on December 5th and will mark the return of Emma Tammi in the director’s chair as well as Josh Hutcherson and Matthew Lillard.

