Football Manager 24 Gets Official Release Date, Announces Netflix Partnership

Football Manager is one of the more popular sports series on the market these days. While it doesn't have the gameplay of EA Sports FC, it makes up for it with a ridiculously in-depth management sim. Football Manager 24 is the next game in the long-running series and today, developer Sports Interactive announced its official update. Players will be able to jump into Football Manager 24 on November 6, and this time there will be a brand-new way to play. As part of today's release date announcement, Sports Interactive has also revealed that it's partnering with Netflix for the mobile version of the game.

In addition to FM24 Mobile coming exclusively to Netflix, Football Manager is coming to Game Pass. Xbox players will get access to FM24 Console, while PC subscribers get the full experience of the desktop version. PlayStation 5 users won't be left out in the cold though, as FM24 Console will be coming to that platform for the second year in a row. Finally, FM24 Touch is also coming back to Nintendo Switch.

Our #FM24 squad 🤩



💻 Football Manager 2024

🎮 Football Manager 2024 Console

📱 Football Manager 2024 Mobile

🕹️ Football Manager 2024 Touch



Click below for platform details and pre-purchase info.

Players who pre-order either Football Manger 2024 or FM24 Console will get a 10% discount if they make their purchase from a "Sega-approved digital retailer." That's a relatively long list, so if you use a reputable digital storefront, you're probably in the clear. Additionally, PC and Mac players will get early access via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Sports Interactive didn't give an exact date for when to expect early access to kick-off, but it does say that it will be about "two weeks prior" to the launch date. Importantly, any progress you make in your single-player career can be carried over to the full game on November 6.

What's New In Football Manager 24?

Introducing your #FM24Features roadmap ​🎞️



Stay tuned to discover what's new in #FM24 👀



More information coming 🔜​

Sports Interactive hasn't revealed everything new coming to FM24, but it has given fans a few tidbits of new info. Over the course of the next few weeks, the team will release new deep dives into the upcoming features, but for now the biggest addition we know about is the ability to transfer your career from Football Manger 23 over to the new game. It should be noted that, at this time, the transfer feature does not work on FM24 Mobile, but every other platform will be able to continue the hard work they put into their franchise last year.

On top of that, FM24 has done a full refresh on set pieces and is using data from real-world experts to make "smarter transfers and finances." That's all just the tip of the iceberg though. As mentioned above, Sports Interactive will be dropping announcements for new gameplay upgrades throughout the next few months, starting with an in-depth look at transfers, squad building, and finances next week.

Football Manager 24 comes to PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Mobile, Xbox, and PC on November 6. Remember, if you're a Netflix subscriber, you'll get access to the mobile game as part of your subscription.