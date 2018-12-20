‘For Honor’: New ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Crossover Event Is Available Now

No, Ubisoft didn’t accidentally post to the wrong Twitter account – they were actually teasing a For Honor x Assassin’s Creed crossover event! For those familiar with the Brotherhood’s tale and mortal enemy, the symbol that flickers in and out of the screen in the below teaser is that of Abstergo – the megalomaniac company behind the Templar order.

Nothing is true, everything is permitted. pic.twitter.com/6CSiROHvYF — For Honor (@ForHonorGame) December 19, 2018

The above teaser is also captioned with the tried and true motto for the Assassin’s Brotherhood: “Nothing is true, everything is permitted.” Now that the teased livestream has come to pass, we actually know what the new event will entail for fans of both franchises!

The event is live now and will run until January 10th. The Dominion mode is getting a total Assassin’s Creed makeover including new outfits, gear, executions, emotes, and even Ezio himself!

“Those morally ambiguous folks at Abstergo have been toiling away to create a new gaming experience out of reliving the genetic memories of battle-hardened Knights, Vikings, Samurai, and Wu Lin Heroes, and the result of their work is For The Creed,” reads the official reveal. “Over the three-week event, players will have access to a special version of Dominion, which pits Assassins against Templars. Players will still vie for control of three zones across the map, but when your team captures the zone closest to your enemies’ spawn point, you’ll lure out their commanders. The commander for the Assassins is Ezio Auditore da Firenze, while the Templars are led by Cesare Borgia. With massive health pools and devastating area area-of-effect swings, these commanders won’t be easy to take out, but doing so nets your team 300 points and propels you that much closer to victory. The first team to reach 1,000 points and successfully eliminate all opposing team members wins.”

They also touched on a few of the map revisions as well, “Each of the three maps selected for the event have received a visual refresh, featuring Animus glitches and Assassin and Templar banners and flags. Additionally, all minions will now represent a faction specific to the Assassin’s Creed world. Since the events of For The Creed take place within the Animus, you’ll also notice that Warren Vidic, director of the Animus Project at Abstergo Industries, has taken over as match narrator.”

Players can choose to rep the Assassins or the Templars with new outfits and certain skills. It’s honestly the perfect tribute to Ubisoft’s other major franchise!

Excited for the new event? What other franchises would you like to see have an epic crossover? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!