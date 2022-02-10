For Honor February 10 Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed

For Honor was updated this week with its latest patch that made a couple of change regarding bugs with different fighters. Ubisoft announced the update on Thursday morning and confirmed that some maintenance would be required which would result in the game being taken offline for the duration. Things are back in order now, however, with the latest update released. Perhaps more importantly than that, the game’s newest fighter, the Pirate, is now widely available following the limited release from the end of January.

The notes for the game’s latest update are pretty brief in terms of their contents, so don’t expect to see any major changes for your favorite fighter included within them. However, there were a couple of bugs – mainly for the new Pirate character – that were fixed along with some issues resolved which dealt with the UI and customization options. Those again were pertinent to the Pirate, too, so unless you’re playing as the new character, the update might not mean much for you.

https://twitter.com/ForHonorGame/status/1491713554663288833

The full patch notes for the latest For Honor update can be seen below:

Pirate

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that cause “Walk the Plank” impales to be 900ms from certain sides instead of 866ms

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused “Walk the Plank” Impale follow up with Feats to not behave properly

User Interface

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Pirate ‘Preset’ page in ‘Opponent Settings’ menu to not be functional (FH-3419)

Customization

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Pirate’s default Podium to be “Allegiance to Ashfeld”

As for the Pirate themselves, those who didn’t feel like paying the premium cost for the Pirate will now be able to play as the latest hero since they’ve been released in the market as a character to be purchased with Steel. That means that if you’ve hopefully been saving up that currency in preparation for the new Pirate, you can start playing as them now. If nothing else, expect to see plenty of other Pirates roaming the battlefield until the newness wears off.

For Honor’s latest update is now live across all platforms.