For Honor Getting a Free Play Weekend Next Month

If you still haven’t had a chance to check out the medieval action of Ubisoft‘s For Honor just yet, not to worry — another chance is coming around.

Over on the Ubisoft blog, the publisher announced today that another free weekend for the game will soon be happening, for Xbox One, PlaYStation 4 and PC. It will take place from May 3-6 and it’ll give you the opportunity to take advantage of the full campaign, along with all of the multiplayer modes, the newly introduced training mode and the 12-hero roster. You can see some of heroes in action in the trailer above.

The company noted in its post, “If you’re a new player, the free weekend is the perfect opportunity to try out For Honor and experience more than a year’s worth of updates and free content all at once. Experienced players have reason to celebrate the free weekend as well, with the return of the Warrior Training Program. The initiative will reward existing players who group up with free weekend players for five matches together with two weeks of Champion Status, a perk which usually costs 8,000 steel that boosts your XP, loot, and salvage gains following each match.

“Following the implementation of dedicated servers earlier this year, For Honor recently launched a brand new training mode. The new mode gives players a more robust way to hone their skills for the battlefield, with new tutorials and challenges meant to teach beginners and veterans alike.”

Ubisoft also noted that players can actually tune in to a special livestream before the Free Weekend begins, with the Warrior’s Den. During that time, they can earn a trio of scavenger crates by watching the stream. And every ten minutes, you’ll have the chance to win 100,000 steel to use on resources, costumes and more.

And those of you who purchase the game in the midst of your free trial will be able to score a discount as well. From the start of the weekend through May 15, players can get up to 67 percent off of the game on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, and up to 75 percent off on Steam. Progress will be carried over to the full game once purchased!

“With tons of new features and more than a year of gameplay updates, now is a great time to jump into For Honor,” the team noted.

For Honor is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.