‘For Honor’ Kicks Off Year 3 With a New Hero

For Honor’s first season of Year 3 has officially begun with a new Hero now in the game for anyone who owns the season pass for this year.

Known as Vortiger, the Black Prior, the newest hero is a dark knight who uses a sword and heavy shield in combat. The newest Hero was officially unveiled back in January and was described as a fighter who’d been tempted by Apollyon, the antagonist of For Honor, before returning to the fray to fight for the Knight faction.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Black Priors are heavy Heroes who fight with a giant kite shield and longsword,” Ubisoft originally said about the new Hero. “Once knights of the order of the Holy Balaur, the Black Priors were born when their leader, Vortiger was swayed by Apollyon’s promises of power. With her defeat, the order dispersed and disappeared. Now, the Black Priors have returned and fight for Vortiger, seeking to make amends for their past and pledge fealty to the Knights

This new character is currently only available anyone who owns the Year 3 pass though, a pass which gives immediate access to every DLC fighter for the year once they’re released. Everyone else will still get to play as the Vortiger soon after one week has passed at which point the Hero will be buyable from the in-game store for 15,000 Steel.

Along with the new Hero, the start of Year 3 is also accompanied by some routine, limited-time events that task players with performing certain tasks. There’s a new event playlist that revolves around The Harbor, one of the newest maps in For Honor, and by playing on that map and executing enemies, players can push their chosen faction ahead in a race to see who can amass the most gruesome finishers. Whichever faction gets the most executions in The Harbor’s event playlist will see each of its members getting 3,000 Steel with the second and third-place factions also getting a reward.

The timing of the start of For Honor’s first season of the year also works out well for PlayStation 4 owners. Ubisoft’s game was recently announced to be one of the titles available for free for all PlayStation Plus subscribers, so those players can download the game for free starting on February 5th to take advantage of everything Year 3 will bring.

For Honor is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.