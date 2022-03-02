Forspoken Has Reportedly Been Delayed

Forspoken, which is the upcoming action RPG from Square Enix, has reportedly been delayed. Slated to launch later this spring, Forspoken was scheduled to be one of PlayStation’s big PS5 console exclusives in the first half of 2022. And while the game could still very much be arriving on its currently-intended release date, a video game insider has now suggested that a delay announcement will soon be coming forth from Square Enix.

According to AccountNGT on Twitter, which has previously had a number of scoops related to upcoming video games, Forspoken’s launch date is going to be pushed back sometime soon. “According to a source, Forspoken is delayed,” the account shared in a new tweet today. It went on to say that such an announcement regarding the delay of Forspoken could be coming about at a PlayStation event that is reportedly going to transpire later this month. Although Sony hasn’t announced that it will even be holding a new presentation associated with PlayStation in March, numerous rumors and reports have suggested that something will be happening soon.

https://twitter.com/accngt/status/1499065080457089028

If Forspoken does end up getting pushed back, it wouldn’t be all that shocking for a number of different reasons. For starters, delays have become much more common since the pandemic began back in 2020, which means that any time a game’s release date gets rescheduled, it isn’t very surprising. Additionally, though, Square Enix hasn’t shown off very much of Forspoken in the early portion of 2022, which could mean that a delay is on its way. The last time we saw the game was in late 2021 when a new trailer debuted at The Game Awards.

For the time being, Forspoken is still slated to launch later this year on May 24th and it will be coming to both PlayStation 5 and PC. If a delay is announced by Square Enix at any time soon, we’ll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.com.

