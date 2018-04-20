Fortnite 50v50 Damage Changes Added Following Player Feedback

With the latest patch to hit Fortnite this week, the return of the 50v50 player mode to the world of Battle Royale began. With many changes made to the Limited Time Mode from the last time players got their hands on it, players came in by the droves to experience those tweaks first hand.

Overall, the new changes were well received, which you can see exactly what those changes were below:

Two teams of 50 fight to the finish! Due to this being a “large squad” mode, Profile Stats will not be tracked. Daily & Weekly challenges will still work, with the exception of the Squad-based challenges (‘Place Top 6 in Squads’, etc.).

Storm & Map Each team has a bus, approaching the island from opposite directions. On the map, the friendly bus has a blue outline, enemy has red. Final storm circle visible on minimap at start. Players have 10 minutes to loot the map as the storm closes in on the circle, then 5 minutes to fight, and another 5 minutes as the storm shrinks to the end. Supply drops come in batches of 3-6, fall every two minutes, and only land in the final storm circle. Added dotted line to map, which indicates the “battle lines” between the two teams. Crossing the line will make running into enemies more likely.

Loot Farming resources increased 75% over default. Increased floor loot spawn likelihood by 15%. Floor Loot spawns double ammo. Ammo boxes spawn triple ammo. Chests spawn double ammo & consumables. Supply drops spawn double ammo, and an extra consumable, resource drop and trap.



But many still felt like there was room for improvement. Players took to the forums to express their frustration with the way Storm damage was set up during the Limited Time Mode, which Epic Games has now addressed on their Twitter stating, “We’ve heard your feedback about the 50v50 LTM and have increased the damage received while in the Storm to 10 per second.”

Though the news was good, predictably the comments were overrun with talk about that damn comet. 50v50 is good and all, but what the hell is going on with Tilted Towers, Epic?! We need to know!