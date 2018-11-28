‘Fortnite’ Addiction Seems To Result In Kids Going To Rehab

We all know that Fortnite is a wildly fun game filled with multiplayer shenanigans for players of all ages. But to some, it's an all-out addiction, particularly for children that want nothing more than to unlock one more outfit within the game. And apparently it's gotten to the point where some parents are doing something about it.

Based on this Twitter Moment thread, some "desperate" parents have already begun sending their children off to a video game rehabilitation program. "This game is like heroin," notes Lorrine Marer, who serves as a British behavioral specialist. "Once you are hooked, it's hard to get unhooked."

TicToc by Bloomberg posted the first report on the matter, which you can see in the video below.

Fortnite addiction has become so serious that some parents are sending their kids into rehab pic.twitter.com/znyi5Peuqd — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) November 28, 2018

And others have voiced their concerns about kids playing too much in the world of Fortnite, with some possibly seeing their grades and sleep habits affected by the game, according to Joe Weisenthal. You can see his tweet below.

Thanks to Fortnite, kids are losing sleep and seeing their grades plummet, and their parents are trying to get them into rehab //t.co/EkXV2C6TNn — Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) November 27, 2018

And it's not just children. Apparently, according to Weisenthal, "Fortnite was cited in 200 UK divorce cases last year." And Twitter user Jesse Felder had some documentation to explain that further, along with the news that some pro athletes got heavily into the game.

"This game is like heroin," said Lorrine Marer, a British behavioral specialist who works with kids battling game addiction. "Once you are hooked, it’s hard to get unhooked." //t.co/ZF9584h1Gk pic.twitter.com/1WjpZYed9Z — Jesse Felder (@jessefelder) November 27, 2018

This comes on the heels of the news that Fortnite has just passed more than 200 million registered players, becoming one of the most popular games on the market right now, if not the most popular.

Epic Games hasn't made any sort of note regarding these concerns, but some fans are already noting that they aren't really to blame -- it's likely a matter of bad parenting.

This has nothing to do with @EpicGames or gaming in general, just bad parents. Rehab for shit like this is soo overkill. Just smash their devices into pieces and whip out the belt.. save the rehab money lmao — obamastepson (@Obamastepboy) November 28, 2018

It's a good thing these kids didnt discovery world of warcraft when it was actually fun then — btlilalex (@lilalex826) November 28, 2018

Can't you put parental controls on consoles? I'm almost positive you can. Especially if it's Switch.. — 🌸Princess Kitty🌸 (@PrincessSoftpaw) November 28, 2018

Self-discipline. It will make you free. — A Love Supreme (@PacOceanBeach) November 28, 2018

We'll see where this matter goes in the days ahead, but, yeah, if your kids are playing too much Fortnite, there are options available. And not even other games like Sonic Mania Plus and Guacamelee! 2, which are a lot of fun to play in their own right.

Do you think Fortnite is becoming too addictive for its own good? Let us know!

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, mobile devices and PC.