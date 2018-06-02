Fortnite: Should Clans Be Added to the Game?

Epic Games is constantly interacting with fans of Fortnite, oftentimes taking that feedback given and directly applying it to the wildly popular online title. From skin ideas, to events – even certain features are making a comeback due to mass appeal. But one thing that is missing that is prevalent in a lot of online games is the addition of Clans. Should clans be added into Fortnite? Or should this addition stay out of the vibrant world from Epic Games?

To me, the addition of clans makes sense. Fortnite is hawking millions over to the competitive esports gaming scene, and scholarships for schools are beginning to lend their Fortnite love as well. Since the gaming environment surround the latest title from Epic continues to more into a more competitive direction – or at very least, more focused – then the organization side of squads and fellow team members could also do with a little restructuring.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This feature wouldn’t be hard to use in the game. Epic Games has added small tweaks as a tab in the game before, most recently with the Self Refund Tool, so adding something along those lines could also work beautifully. A simple button could even be added to the drop down tab for Duos/Squads with simply adding on Clans.

There has been a lot of interest gathering recently regarding clans both on boards like Reddit and Resetera, as well as streams heard while playing the game itself. A Clan system is fairly easy to implement, and very easy to maintain, and with the growing popularity that’s showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon – I am more than a little curious as to why Epic Games hasn’t addressed this idea as of yet.

There could also be a fun little add-on of new banners for Clans. Right now, individual players have a unique little emblem that showcases their personality (mine is a neon purple coffee cup because I’m an adult). Something like that could be tacked on to represent an entire clan, with maybe even armor attachments for an easy-to-add customization armor for unification purposes.

Or not, it’s possible we’ll never see clans in the world of Fortnite. Whether it be a 50 player each idea, or something smaller, we may never actually see it in the game. But if Epic Games decides this isn’t worth it, I would be interested in knowing why – especially with the wild growth the title has seen thus far.

What do you think about the addition of clans to the world of Fortnite? Tell us why, or why not, you’d like to see this feature added in the comment section below! As for the game itself, Fortnite is available now on Xbox One, PS4, PC, and iOS.