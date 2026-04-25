Pokemon Winds & Waves Needs to Add One Pokemon Above All Others

I’ve always loved the competitive side of Pokemon, though I never had the time or opportunity to experience it. But Pokemon Champions changed that, making it easier than ever for casual players to jump into the battling scene. But while I was beyond excited to try my hand at team building, there was one thing about competitive Pokemon that I was afraid of. One thing that had tormented the meta for ages, and something that I hope Pokemon Winds and Waves will address when it adds new Pokemon.

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On one hand, I cannot wait to see what exciting new Pokemon are added when Generation 10. But part of me worries if any of them will be capable of stopping Incineroar. Anyone who has followed the competitive scene is familiar with the Tony the Tiger-like menace. The Fire and Dark-type Pokemon has established itself as one of, if not the best, support Pokemon in competitive play. While it has been slightly nerfed in Pokemon Champions, it still dominates. But, Pokemon Winds and Waves is the perfect opportunity to add a Pokemon that defeats the Alolan starter once and for all.

Incineroar Dominates Competitive Play

image courtesy of nintendo

Incineroar has built a reputation as one of the most dominant support Pokemon in competitive history. Introduced in Pokemon Sun and Moon, it quickly became a staple thanks to its combination of bulk, typing, and utility. Not only that, but it also has the offensive stats to deal serious damage. Incineroar is the ultimate disruptive Pokemon that cannot be ignored. It feels like it can do something impactful every turn, no matter what Pokemon or conditions are on the field.

A major part of its strength comes from abilities like Intimidate, which lowers the opposing team’s Attack stat upon entry. That alone can swing momentum immediately. Combine that with access to moves like Fake Out and Parting Shot, and you have a Pokemon that controls the pace of the battle from start to finish. It also boasts strong moves like Flare Blitz, which showcase its power on the offensive side. It is consistent in a way that few others can match.

Even attempts to tone it down have not fully worked. In Pokemon Champions, the removal of Knock Off only slowed it down a little, but despite this, it remains one of the best options available. Incineroar can dictate the entire flow of the game. Anytime I see Incineroar on the opposing team, which is often, I know I have to be prepared for any number of situations. Will it Fake Out turn one or simply launch a Flare Blitz? Players have to decide whether they play passively and let Incineroar’s partner possibly set up, or risk going on the offensive only to get flinched. Incineroar has to be the most mindgame Pokemon of all time, and it needs to change.

The Meta Almost Revolves Around Incineroar

image Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

There is no denying that Incineroar dominates the meta. When one Pokemon becomes this dominant, it creates a ripple effect across the entire competitive scene. Team building starts to revolve around either using it or preparing for it. I have built teams where I felt almost forced to include it because not doing so put me at a disadvantage from the start. Or I had to slot in less optimal Pokemon to have countermeasures if my opponent had it. That is not a great feeling in a game that is supposed to encourage creativity.

It limits diversity, because even though there are hundreds of Pokemon available, only a small portion sees consistent use at high levels. When one support option is clearly better than the rest, it pushes alternatives out of consideration. I have tried experimenting with different strategies, only to find that they struggle to keep up with the reliability that Incineroar brings, and that the cat would be better on my team. So many times I’ve tried to make Arcanine work, only to realize I was limiting my team’s potential by being resistant to Incineroar.

This makes matches and match-ups predictable. It feels like 9 out of 10 teams are running Incineroar. I see the same patterns, openings, and responses when it hits the field. Or, even if my opponent leaves it behind, I have to consider whether or not it is coming and if it is worth leading my Competitive Milotic and Kingambit. While skill still plays a major role, the variety that makes Pokemon exciting begins to fade. That is why addressing this issue is so important for the long-term health of the competitive scene and something Pokemon Winds and Waves needs to consider.

Pokemon Winds & Waves Is the Perfect Opportunity for a True Counter

image courtesy of game freak

Pokemon Winds & Waves has the chance to introduce a solution that feels natural within the game’s design. Rather than simply nerfing Incineroar further, the better approach would be to create a Pokemon specifically designed to counter it, or at least provide more options. This could be done through typing, abilities, or a unique move set that directly challenges its strengths. Right now, the leading solution is Ghost-types that are immune to Fake Out or Pokemon with abilities like Competitive and Mirror Armor that punish it.

I would love to see a Pokemon that punishes Intimidate with more direct results than Competitive. This alone would shift how players approach Incineroar, further making them reconsider bringing it. Another option is to create a typing combination that not only resists its attacks but can counter its tools and apply pressure in return. These kinds of design choices would create a more balanced dynamic without removing what makes Incineroar appealing.

A new ability could also change everything. Something like Inner Focus that punishes Fake Out, either with a stat gain or doing counter damage to Incineroar. That would force players to think twice before relying on the same strategies and would also diminish the appeal of the strong move altogether. I think this is the kind of creative solution that Game Freak needs to explore in Pokemon Winds and Waves.

Pokemon Champions is bringing more players into the competitive scene than ever before, but many of them may get frustrated with Incineroar’s dominance and drop it. Incineroar has certainly earned its place as a top-tier Pokemon, but it should not define every match. With the right addition, Pokemon Winds & Waves could finally open the door for a more diverse and exciting meta. It is well past time for the Alolan nightmare to retire, or at least let some new stars shine.

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