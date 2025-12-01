Fortnite Fans Hate Chapter 7’s Surfing, Here’s When the Battle Bus Returns

Fortnite fans are fed up with the surfing added in Chapter 7, but they won’t have to wait long for the Battle Bus to return. Fortnite is one of the most-played games out there and a big reason for that is because of how much it changes. Epic Games has created something totally unique with this game where it is able to reshape it just about every year. Few other games could really get away with that. Games like Call of Duty: Warzone have tried to evolve, but the fans are too attached to what exists that it sort of holds the game back. However, the casual and fun aesthetic of Fortnite allows it to change fluidly.

Last month, Fortnite introduced a season themed around The Simpsons, allowing players to not only play as the titular family, but also explore Springfield. The map was filled with all kinds of nods to the animated TV series’ storied past, serving as a touching love letter to one of the longest running animated shows out there. Last week, Fortnite launched Chapter 7 which introduced a bunch of new content, including a brand new short film directed by Quentin Tarantino. It finally added a section that was never put in to Kill Bill, allowing Tarantino to essentially complete one of his most acclaimed films in Fortnite.

When Does the Battle Bus Return to Fortnite?

fortnite

With that said, one of the big changes with this chapter is that there is no Battle Bus. Since the beginning of the game’s existence, players would enter the map via a flying bus and then jump out and fly to their location of choice. However, the Bus is out of commission at the moment due to the tsunami in Fortnite chapter 7, so players must surf their way up to the island. It gives you a lot less flexibility over where you end up and can put more players near you than you’d like, so it hasn’t been met with much love over on the Fortnite Reddit. Many have called for it to be removed, but fear not, it was never meant to be a permanent addition.

The Fortnite Battle Bus will return on December 4th, according to Epic Games. This is just a temporary change for the start of this chapter, but your usual deployment method will return to status quo later this week. It’s unclear if the Bus will have any changes when it returns, but it seems unlikely given the surfing already upset some fans.

