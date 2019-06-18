Fortnite Adds Prop Hunt in Latest Update

Epic Games brought its popular battle royale title Fortnite to this year’s E3 in a pretty big way. Not only was the game there in full force, but a new mode was shown off during the event. It was unknown if Prop Hunt would make it to the live game anytime soon, or if it was just exclusive to E3, but the latest update has added a bounty of goodies, including the popular game mode. While it isn’t in the title in the traditional sense, Prop Hunt is available to all players for free as the game’s new featured creative island.

The new island was made by the StrayKite dev team in Creative Mode, and it allows players to jump in and get down on a bit of Prop Hunt action. Two teams face off against one another, with the Props being equipped with the Prop-O-Matic weapon that allows them to changes into various objects, and the Hunters tasked with, well… hunting the Props down.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to this, Epic has added some new goodies for players to create their own Prop Hunt in Creative Mode. “Use the new settings and devices added to Creative to design your own Prop Hunt game,” reads the post. “Try out the new Prop-O-Matic weapon, configure your settings and start the game. We’ll be adding more options for Prop Hunt in the future. Be sure to share your work with the world on social channels, discord, reddit and creative code websites.”

For those looking to jump into the Prop Hunt action, the Creative code is 6069-9263-9110. It’s unknown if Epic intends to keep this to the Creative side of things, or if they’ll add a full-blown Prop Hunt mode to the main game, but it will certainly be interesting to see what is to come for the wildly popular game.

Fortnite is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and mobile devices. For more on what’s happening with the game, including the new drink that was added in the recent update, check out some of our previous coverage.

