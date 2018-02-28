Fortnite and PUBG Made Some Serious Money In January, According to SuperData

We previously reported SuperData’s console numbers for January, indicating that Call of Duty: WWII, Dragon Ball FighterZ and Monster Hunter: World all did pretty well for the month. However, when it comes to a particular game being dominant for the month, nothing could stand in the way of either Fortnite or PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds – at least, according to the sales numbers.

A new report from SuperData suggests that, for the month of January, both of these Battle Royale-based shooters made some serious money. The company noted that, between the two games, a digital revenue of over $200 million was made, accounting for both PC and console versions of the game. That’s quite impressive, even though neither game could come close to beating Call of Duty: WWII and League of Legends in the top spots for console and PC, respectively.

PUBG managed to beat out Fortnite on the PC front, sitting firmly at number five while Epic Games’ shooter sat at number six. That said, PUBG didn’t even see a ranking on the console front, mainly because of its console exclusivity to Xbox One. Fortnite, however, managed to find a number five position on that chart. SuperData also noted that Fortnite managed to break its own record with player engagement.

Thus far, Epic Games’ release has generated millions of players, and with the introduction of its Season 3 Battle Pass, it should have no trouble getting more, especially with the visual improvement.

PUBG is getting its fair share of touch-ups as well, and it’s confirmed that players would be seeing a new map sometime this year, though the timeframe has yet to be tightened down.

Even with a number of clones appearing on the market, it appears that momentum for both Fortnite and PUBG hasn’t slowed down in the least, and considering the additions being made to each game, it’s not likely to get that way either. Now the big question is when we’ll see PUBG appear on the PS4 front (or, fingers crossed, either game on Nintendo Switch) so we can see some real growth in the market.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available now for Xbox One and PC.