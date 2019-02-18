‘Fortnite’ and ‘Apex Legends’ Collide With This Hilarious Fan-Made Mashup

Two weeks have passed since the release of Respawn Entertainment’s free-to-play battle royale game Apex Legends, and it is seemingly an instant hit with gamers everywhere. The title surpassed 25 million players in its first week alone, but one thing it may never pass are the comparisons to Epic Games’ Fortnite. That said, fans are having some fun, especially when it comes to mixing the two together.

Reddit user miggy010 recently took to the r/FortniteBR subreddit to share their creation. In it, we can see the layout of an Apex Legends background, but we don’t see one of the game’s characters. Instead, we are looking at Fortnite‘s own Jonesy as if he were part of the Respawn variant of battle royale.

Jonesy is sporting some decent stats as well, with 399 kills, 11,140 damage done, and 363 headshots. Not too bad for someone who has likely had their architectural skills stripped away. The image is certainly interesting and even provides a good laugh, but those commenting on the post brought the heat.

Tactics were discussed by other Redditors, with many wondering what Jonesy’s abilities would be in Apex Legends. It was even noted that the hero’s passive ability should be double shotgun damage, which naturally led into many hating on the Mozambique. For his tactical, it came down to a wall, which is no surprise. However, when it comes to Jonesy’s ultimate ability, it was down to speed building or the power to summon a port-a-fortress.

In addition to this, a lot of those commenting suggested that Respawn and Epic come together for a crossover event for the ages. Either way, it will be interesting to see how the two battle royale games progress alongside each other in the gaming world.

Apex Legends is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the game:

“Choose from a lineup of outlaws, soldiers, misfits, and misanthropes, each with their own set of skills,” boasts the game’s official description. “The Apex Games welcome all comers – survive long enough, and they call you a Legend.”

What do you think about this Fortnite and Apex Legends mashup? Do you believe Jonesy would be able to hold his own against the legends? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

