Here’s What ‘Fortnite’ Would Look Like as a ‘Grand Theft Auto’ Game

Fortnite has crossed over with Grand Theft Auto in a fan-made cinematic that shows what the battle royale game would look like if it were made by Rockstar Games.

The Grand Theft Auto series and Epic Game’s Fortnite Battle Royale couldn’t be further apart from each other, but the new cinematic from YouTuber Enzait shows that the two can starkly different types of games can cross over in some ways. Fitting the world of Fortnite into the Grand Theft Auto formula with everything from the zooming-in opening to the wanted stars, the video creator packed the cinematic with references to both games and shared the video above on YouTube and on the Fortnite Battle Royale subreddit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Just as a Grand Theft Auto game would start with loading screens that show various characters in front of backgrounds from the games’ settings, Enzait’s video replaces those characters and locations with those from Fortnite to start the cinematic. It even includes loading screen “tips” such as the “just build lol” advice that’s so often repeated in Fortnite. A sampling of Fortnite’s extra activities including spraying walls, dancing, playing mini-golf, and other scenes round out what could’ve easily been an impressive video if it cut off right there, but it even continues on to show a mission complete with a contact calling in to instruct the player to take out a John Wick skin-wearing player.

Aside from the obvious blend of Fortnite and Grand Theft Auto, the video’s creator said on Reddit that there are some Easter eggs in there to look out for. During the police chase that happens towards the end when the wanted player is escaping after his mission, you’ll notice that there’s a Llama in the background. The radio stations that are shown also reference different parts of the game’s map with stations like Retail Radio and Tomato Music among the options.

When asked within the Reddit post how long it took to make the video, the creator joked more than once that it took too long and that too much time was spent on it. They did add that it took “about a month” to make the video but added that much of that time was spent finding people to assist with the project and balancing it with normal work. A full list crediting everyone who worked on the video was shared through the creator’s YouTube page with actors, voice acting, sound effects, and music coming together to make the hybrid video.