Fortnite Partners With Balenciaga for Digital Skins, Physical Clothes

Fortnite developer Epic Games has announced a new collaboration with luxury fashion brand Balenciaga, the first such partnership between the video game and so-called high fashion. Starting later today, Fortnite will add new skins in the form of the Balenciaga Fit Set, and there is also a physical Fortnite X Balenciaga collection currently available via Balenciaga stores and the company’s official website.

The new digital set comes with the Unchained Ramirez Outfit, the Shady Doggo Outfit, the Fashion Banshee Outfit, and the Game Knight Outfit. There are also alternates for each: the Silver Unchained Ramirez Style, the Midnight Shady Doggo and Cardinal Shady Doggo Styles, the 24K Fashion Banshee Style, and the Stealth Game Knight Style. You can check out the various skins in the trailer for the collaboration below:

In addition to the outfits mentioned above, there will also be Balenciaga Fit Back Blings, Pickaxes, a Glider, Wraps, an Emote, and free sprays locked behind in-game quests. The digital drop for the collaborative items is set to begin tonight, September 20th, at 5PM PT/8PM ET. The in-game quests for the two new sprays will begin tomorrow, September 21st, at 7AM PT/10AM ET and run through 7AM PT/10AM ET on September 28th.

As noted above, the new Balenciaga collaboration with Fortnite is set to kick off tonight, but the physical goods are available at Balenciaga right now. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is now available, and that includes the new Battle Pass featuring the Carnage skin. The popular free-to-play battle royale video game is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody is currently playing Chapter 2 Season 8 on an iPhone right now. That could change in the near future given the recent ruling largely in Apple’s favor, however. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

