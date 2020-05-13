Fortnite Removes Controversial and Broken Item

✖

Epic Games just removed another item from Fortnite, it's free-to-play and popular battle royale game available on PS4, PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. More specifically, the Fortnite makers have removed -- at least temporarily -- the Riot Control Baton pickaxe. Why? Because the pickaxe is broken, and players have been calling for a fix. And apparently for it to be fixed, the pickaxe needs to be removed.

For those that don't know: the pickaxe has been broken for a while, though it's unclear what the problem is. That said, when players have it equipped, they can't be heard while running. Obviously, this gives users an unfair tactical advantage, which explains why it's being removed.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear if and when the pickaxe will return, but it's safe to assume it will be back sooner rather than later. After all, this shouldn't be too complicated of a fix, though maybe it is if Epic Games decided to remove it completely while it works on the issue.

The Riot Control Baton pickaxe has been temporarily disabled because the player can't be heard while equipping it and running pic.twitter.com/FOk7vMMkGX — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) May 12, 2020

Fortnite is available, for free, to anyone on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and or a mobile phone.

