Fortnite Fans React To Batman Crossover

Today, moments after the Fortnite x Batman official trailer went live, the new Batman crossover in Fortnite went live as well, adding Gotham City to the game, plus a range of cosmetics, all of which you can check out right here. That said, while the crossover is a bit light content wise, fans are absolutely eating up, which isn’t very surprising, it’s Batman after all. As you’d expect, there’s a lot of hype for the new skins, which include two premium Batman skins, as well as a Catwoman skin, but there’s also a lot of excitement over the new Gotham City location, plus all of the smaller touches the crossover features that DC Comics fans can appreciate it.

Usually when a Fortnite crossover happens, it’s pretty divisive, like most things on the Internet, but everyone seems to be in agreement that the new Batman crossover is great. In fact, the only real complaint I’ve seen is that people wish there was more of it. And of course, there could still be. I’m sure Epic Games has more left in the chamber.

Me: I’m gonna try to not spend too much money on this game anymore Fortnite with its Batman collab, 3 possible skins, and a Bat Glider: pic.twitter.com/iQTt5w2ExS — 🍂Pen🖊️ (@That1Pen) September 18, 2019

The New BATMAN X FORTNITE Event Theme is sooooo sickkkk !!! — Use Code Malouf (@thegavinmalouf) September 21, 2019

FortniteXBatman!!!!!!!!!

Today is truly a BLESSED Day. https://t.co/MS3uvLHBcv — BlackScape (@DragonBallBLK) September 21, 2019

One of my favorite superheroes, and one of my favorite games. 🙂 Happy Batman Day! #FortniteXBatman — Tryther (@Tryther1) September 21, 2019

It’s been a while since I played @FortniteGame but damn this new Batman skin might get me back in the grind #FortniteXBatman — Brown Batsy | #SaveSwampThing (@BrownBatsy) September 21, 2019

How is Batman in Fortnite even real?

I can’t believe this is true!

I’m beyond happy!

Never in my wildest dreams I thought something like this could ever happen. Thank you so much Epic Games!

I’m not kidding, I’m in tears right now.#FortniteXBatman#Batman80#Batman#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/csYimgUpzH — alexABXY 🅙 (@alexABXY) September 21, 2019

100% best crossover — Jon 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@LYRCMck) September 21, 2019

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.