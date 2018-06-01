Easy Fortnite Battle Pass Points You Can Collect Right Now

It’s not too late to get in those Fortnite Season 4 Week 5 challenges and rank up those Battle Pass points! If you’re looking for an easy way to get through the Battle Pass challenges in the most efficient way possible, look no further than the Greasy Grove!

One of the challenges is the “Follow the Treasure Map in Greasy Grove” challenge, and it’s actually really simple. It’s an easy way to check that one off the list and gain more points before the week is up! What you need to do is this:

To get the map itself:

Head to the Greasy Grove

Find the map depicting the “evil” villain lair on the mountainside just east of Snobby Shores

Bypass the map and just got to the location:

Head to the “evil” lair on the mountainside

There’s a set of stairs (that don’t really go anywhere) where the Battle Star is

Recommendation: Drop down using your glider – avoid enemy player detection



See? Super easy once you know where to go! Finding it could be a bit of a pain without the map, but knowing exactly where it is will give you a good place to drop when the Battle Bus drops you off!

The Fortnite Week 5 challenge is for Battle Pass holders for Season 4. Not a Battle pass holder yet? Here’s what you need to know:

100 tiers, 100 rewards. The more you play, the more you unlock. Level up faster and do it on your own schedule. Weekly Challenges give you the flexibility to make progress whenever you can play. Available for 950 V-Bucks.

There’s also the Battle Bundle that includes access to the Battle Pass and instantly unlocks your next 25 tiers, all at a 40% discount.

Play to level up your Battle Pass, unlocking up to 100 rewards worth over 22,000 V-Bucks (typically takes 75 to 150 hours of play). That’s 30 more items than last season!

Want it all faster? You can buy up to 100 tiers, each for 150 V-Bucks!

Launch Fortnite

Select Battle Royale

Navigate to the Battle Pass Tab

Purchase either the Battle Pass or the Battle Bundle

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS devices. The game is expected to also become available for Android users in the near future, though an exact release date has yet to be revealed.